World Vision Zimbabwe Annual Impact Report 2021

As we face numerous challenges within our operating context, including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will seek to be more agile and adaptive as an organization so that we can continue to do the work we have been called to do. Our goal is to continue to reach children, their families and communities across all our programmes through our integrated interventions. We are grateful to our partners and stakeholders who have enabled us to achieve more for children than we could ever do on our own. Click below to learn more about the positive impact achieved in 2021.