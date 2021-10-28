Zimbabwe
World Food Programme Zimbabwe: Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Update #51, 27 October 2021
HIGHLIGHTS:
The Lean Season Assistance programme has commenced in close collaboration and alignment with the Government of Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy.
WFP has started a hydroponics project in Tongogara Refugee Camp, to support the selfreliance and diet diversification of refugees. Up to five green houses are now complete.
Construction of water troughs for deep water culture is ongoing.
Regional meetings on the Country Capacity Strengthening study were held to plan for an assessment which will cover Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini. The ECHO funded project aims to generate evidence and recommendations for WFP country offices and national stakeholders, in how to strengthen national disaster risk management and social protection systems to address food and nutrition insecurity.