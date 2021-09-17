Zimbabwe
World Food Programme Zimbabwe: Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Update #50, 13 September 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS:
BHA funding confirmed for affected populations in Tongogara refugee camp to support the switch from food to cash assistance. Needs are covered until the end of the year.
WFP’s Urban Social Assistance and Resilience Building programme completed initial assessments to introduce hydroponics for vegetable production. This will take place in urban areas across 3 domains, and contribute to both income and nutrition for urban households.
A summary meeting of the R4 sustainability strategy was held with cooperating partners and WFP personnel across country, regional bureau and headquarters. The development of the sustainability action plan for recommendations focusing on weather index insurance is underway.