World Food Programme Zimbabwe: Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Update #49, 19 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS:

WFP’s Urban Social Assistance and Resilience Building programme reached 245,508 people in July (of the 267,004 target) representing an achievement rate of 91.95%.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities reached 27,776 households in July, which supported up to 138,880 people with food transfers across 12 districts. Through FFA,

WFP and partners are supporting the development of community assets and providing regular food assistance.