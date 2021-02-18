Zimbabwe
World Food Programme Zimbabwe: Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Update #43, 17 February 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS:
As WFP Zimbabwe’s current Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2017-2021 will draw to a close in March 2022, we are beginning to design the next CSP. WFP looks forward to bringing our partners in the coming months to shape the direction of WFP’s work in Zimbabwe for the next five year period.
To minimise risk of contracting COVID-19 and accessibility challenges, as weather forecast predicted continued rains, five districts, received double rations for the month of January and February.
PEOPLE ASSISTED IN JANUARY:
Lean Season Assistance - 1,145,061
Urban Resilience - 307,000
Health and Nutrition - 2,327
Support to Refugees - 13,798
Food Assistance for Assets - n/a
CSP 5-Year Requirement: USD 468.4 million
CSP 2020 Requirement: USD 382.2 million