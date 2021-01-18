Zimbabwe
World Food Programme Zimbabwe: Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Update #42, 15 January 2021
Highlights:
- In December, WFP Zimbabwe provided in-kind food assistance to 1,063,516 people under the Lean Season Assistance (LSA) programme and cash-based assistance to 296,240 people under the Urban Social Assistance programme.
- WFP activated emergency preparedness channels in response to the threat of Tropical Storm Chalane and remains on high alert for other extreme weather events as the cyclone season continues.
In Numbers:
People assisted in December 2020:
- 1,063,516– Lean Season Assistance
- 296,240 – Urban Resilience
- 2,932– Health and Nutrition
- 13,695 – Support to Refugees
- 22,905 – Food Assistance for Assets