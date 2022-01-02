Working towards climate-resilient agricultural systems in Zimbabwe - Policy Brief 38, November 2021

Continued collaboration between policymakers and researchers is crucial for effective and dynamic climate-smart solutions

Key messages

Climate action is urgently needed: Successive droughts and unseasonal climate events in Zimbabwe have already taken a toll on the country’s economy. Climate projections indicate more dry conditions

Rainfed farming will be the worst hit: Poverty amongst the population who depend on rainfed farming and are already living in harsh conditions will worsen

Growing awareness on importance of climate research: Policymakers are aware that researchbased climate change adaptation should be central to agricultural systems transformation

Proactive public-private response: The government, development agencies and the private sector have started to diligently incorporate climate change adaptation, but there are gaps in linking local-specific climate change adaptation requirements to nationallevel policy decisions.