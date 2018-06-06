WHO Zimbabwe Country Office 2017 Annual Report

Health system strengthening

Strengthening planning for human resources for health

Findings from the Workload Indicator of Staffing Needs (WISN) pilot study in 2016 stimulated a lot of interest. This led to the decision to undertake a national WISN study. The MOHCC and the Health Services Board (HSB) mobilized the required resources for the exercise from the Treasury and the EU through the Health Development Fund. Subsequently, the national WISN study was undertaken in 2017 by the Technical task force (TTF). Oversight was provided by the WISN Steering Committee (SC), the Expert Working Groups (EWG) and professional councils which developed and agreed on workload standards. The WCO provided the required technical support to ensure the technical quality of the study. The study itself assessed five categories of staff, namely, medical doctors, nurses, radiologists, laboratory technologists and pharmacists. The findings of the national WISN study clearly showed that there was a huge gap in human resources for health (HRH) that needed to be filled in order to cope with current workloads in almost all health workforce categories.

A team of WISN experts from the WHO Regional Office validated the findings of the study before the results were adopted. The results informed the development of the new HRH strategy for 2017–2020 — a process in which the WCO played a central role.

Improvement in good governance for medicines

Following adoption of the Good governance for medicines (GGM) pharmaceutical system transparency and accountability assessment findings and their clearance for circulation by the MOHCC, the Ministry requested the WCO to support the development of a GGM framework for Zimbabwe. The WCO, with the support of a GGM consultant, and backed by WHO Headquarters, led the development of the Zimbabwe GGM framework. The WCO is proud to report that Zimbabwe joined only four other countries globally (Fiji, Malawi, Malaysia and Mongolia) that were already utilizing the new Pharmaceutical system transparency and accountability assessment tool. As a result, the WCO was invited to share its experiences at a global meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in December 2017. Zimbabwe was, therefore, instrumental in the finalization of the new Pharmaceutical system transparency and accountability assessment tool that will now be used by all countries globally.

Curbing antimicrobial resistance

In collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the WCO continued to be actively and centrally involved in helping the MOHCC, the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanization and Irrigation Development (MAMID), and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate to undertake an analysis of the current state of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the country, collect data on contributory factors and more broadly, study antimicrobial use in Zimbabwe as it relates to humans, animals, agriculture and the environment. The report of the analysis was finalized, validated and published (See figure 1 overleaf).

Findings guided the development of Zimbabwe's 'One Health' National action plan (NAP) that was finally launched on 28 September 2017. The NAP is fully aligned to the Global Action Plan (GAP) to combat antimicrobial resistance (GAPAMR). The WCO will continue to work with FAO to develop proposals to mobilize resources required to support the MOHCC and MAMID to implement the planned activities in the next five years.

Strengthening health financing

In conjunction with the World Bank and the Clinton Health Action Initiative (CHAI), the WCO supported the MOHCC to develop a Health Financing Strategy (2017–2022) which was guided by the country's health financing policy. In order to enable the MOHCC to monitor and track the flows of financial resources in the health sector (both public and private), the WCO continued to build capacity in the MOHCC to use the new version of 'System of Health Accounts' (SHA2011). This measure was aimed, in part, at institutionalizing the National Health Accounts (NHA) in a more cost-effective way.