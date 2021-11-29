WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

4,769 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$65 m next six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

801,819 m people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

Lean season distributions started in October, implemented through a network of eight NGO partners. In October and November, WFP will assist 432,000 people in 10 districts. As the lean season approaches its peak, WFP will scale-up its assistance to include more vulnerable Zimbabweans in rural areas across 12 districts.

To complement emergency cash-based transfer assistance, WFP supports urban communities through sustainable resilience, livelihood creation and socio-economic empowerment activities. The pilot, which ran throughout the first three quarters of 2021, targeted 30,000 beneficiaries of cash-based assistance. As of October 2021, with support from the US Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (US BHA), the programme is scaling-up to reach 140,000 people across 19 domains, through hydroponic urban farming, development of food and non-food value chains and training youth on information technologies and other digital skills. Under the urban programme, WFP reached 297,317 people in October. Cash-based transfers are provided to address immediate food needs, while participation in resilience-building activities will improve long-term food security.

WFP provided technical assistance to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare (MoPSLSW), to support the finalisation of their Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Framework to be able to report against the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) indicators and to initiate the technical working groups -social assistance & livelihoods, social insurance and labour market interventions-, which will coordinate government and development partner interventions.