WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

5,284 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.3m cash-based transfers made

USD 71m next six months (January 2022 - June 2022) net funding requirements

859,182 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

WFP’s refugee programme switched from in-kind to delivering cash-based assistance in November, targeting 13,000 people with a total value of USD 194,000 in cash transfers. Following close engagement with affected populations, cash assistance was preferred.

WFP Zimbabwe hosted a workshop from 30 November - 1 December, to launch the first Regional Urban Preparedness project, supported by ECHO. The initiative aims to strengthen disaster risk reduction and shock responsiveness within vulnerable urban communities in four countries including Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and Madagascar. The workshop brought together stakeholders across national, district and community levels, with consultations highlighting ways to improve existing urban systems in each domain and identify gaps to be addressed for effective shock response moving forward.

Under the lean season response, WFP reached 428,000 people across 10 districts. The district of Binga received double the ration of in-kind assistance covering October-November, due to previous delays in registrations. Reports indicate that the approaching peak of the lean season will be marked with increasing food gaps for vulnerable rural households, with 6.1 million people reporting insufficient food consumption – an increase of 3 percent since the last week of October (Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, November 2021).

Through the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme, there has been an increase in the uptake of renewable energy. A total of 32 solar powered boreholes have been drilled and mechanized in 2021. The solar systems are now serving as alternate sources of water during the dry period and providing communities with access to water for household chores, gardens and animals.