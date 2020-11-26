WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

6.9 million people food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance from January to April 2021

24,775 MT food assistance procured in October 2020

US$ 3.3 million cash-based transfers made in October 2020

US $180 million shortfall (December 2020 – May 2021)

1.4 million people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

In October, WFP’s Lean Season Assistance (LSA) programme scaled up to reach 1,064,538 people across 22 rural districts with in-kind food assistance. Of the total assisted, 22,727 people also benefitted from complementary livelihoods and resilience-based activities, including trainings on poultry production, livestock managements, small grains production, asset maintenance and climate smart agriculture techniques.

The Urban Food Security and Resilience Building programme is active in 22 urban domains across the country. A total of 326,000 people currently receive USD 12 per person, per month via value voucher or remittance exchange. The transfer value is priced to cover 62% of an individual’s basic food needs. October cycle disbursements were delayed due to operational constraints; in November, beneficiaries will receive a double disbursement for the months of October and November.

In October, WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 13,754 refugees at Tongogara Refugee Camp (TRC).

In-kind food assistance was distributed to 40,351 people in Rushinga and Beitbridge under the recent ARC Replica insurance pay-out of US$ 290,288, triggered by the 2019/20 drought.

In October, WFP distributed 17.76MT of Super Cereal Plus to a total of 2,960. However, regular Stunting Prevention activities remain suspended due to resource constraints WFP continues to advocate for support to resume the programme.