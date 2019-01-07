WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

853 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2m cash-based transfers made

US$66m six months (January–June 2019) net funding requirements, representing 79% of total 284,148 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• The 2018/19 Lean Season Assistance (LSA) cycle, guided by the findings of the 2018 ZimVAC Assessment, continued in its second month in the same 10 districts with one more (Tsholotsho) coming on board in November, bringing the total to 11 districts. WFP is providing cash-in-transit (physical transfer of banknotes) and in-kind food assistance to maintain the humanitarian value of the food basket, to avoid erosion of value currently being experienced with mobile money transfers.

• The 2018 cycle of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) was finalised in November after creating and rehabilitating 23 assets that included weir dams, nutrition gardens, dip tanks amongst others. As part of the multi-year approach, partners will continue to support FFA participants with focus on developing household assets and improving productivity on household agricultural plots. This is done through additional training on soil water conservation techniques, promotion of small grains production, and construction of keyhole gardens at homesteads.

• The support to refugees is facing an imminent pipeline break from December 2018 due to inadequate funding. Failure to access timely resources will negatively impact the lives of 12,655 refugees currently residing at Tongogara Refugee Camp who mainly rely on this support for their daily food needs. In November, $157,131 and 3.6 metric tonnes of commodities were distributed.

• With a contribution from ECHO, WFP is supporting the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) to strengthen its institutional capacity to provide cash-based humanitarian assistance, building on the existing cooperate partnership between IFRC and WFP. In November, WFP Zimbabwe organized a one-week technical mission to conduct a Capacity Strengthening Assessment of the ZRCS. To further advance the partnership, WFP has decided to partner with ZRCS for 2018/19 LSA, starting in January 2019 in Muzarabani district.

• Fortification sensitization meetings continued in Mashonaland East and Harare. Major concerns raised by industry were the current challenges to access foreign currency to procure fortificants.

• The prevention of stunting programme resumed in Mutasa District in November. With the support to Maternity Waiting Homes, nutrition assistance was provided to 4,650 people in November.

• Under the R4 Rural Resilience programme, credit, savings and financial education trainings continued in Masvingo Ward 17, whilst at the same time the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) has started to work in the area supporting the use of appropriate seed varieties and agricultural practices.