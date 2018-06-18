WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

32.79 mt of food assistance distributed

US$138,567 cash based transfers assistance

US$ 24.7 m six months (July - December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 53% of total

13,923 people assisted in May 2018

Operational Context

Over the last decade, Zimbabwe has experienced a number of unprecedented economic, environmental and political shocks and stressors, contributing to a 2017 Global Hunger Index classified as ‘serious.’ 62.6 percent of Zimbabweans live below the poverty line. Consecutive poor agricultural seasons have further undermined the agricultural sector, with dire consequences for a population in which 80 percent of people derive a significant proportion of their livelihoods from rain-fed agriculture and livestock production. Micronutrient deficiencies are prevalent, including a 66 percent prevalence of anaemia among children of ages 6 to 8 months, largely driven by poor dietary diversity.

Working through a Country Strategic Plan (2017-2021) jointly with the Government of Zimbabwe and partners, while preserving its humanitarian response capacity, WFP is promoting a shift towards resilience-building efforts, which includes emphasis on reducing stunting, strengthening social protection systems, and empowering smallholder farmers.

WFP has been present in Zimbabwe since 2002.

Operational Updates