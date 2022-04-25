WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

7,516 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.1m cash-based transfers made

USD 52 m next six months (May – October 2022) net funding requirements

725,478 people assisted In March 2022

Operational Updates

WFP and partners completed the 2021/22 lean season response in March, assisting 655,222 people in 12 rural districts at peak, through in-kind transfers. The programme complemented the Government of Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy which will continue into April. The close out of the programme was preceded by lessons learnt workshops to shape future programming. After the lean season, WFP will focus on resilience-building to strengthen the livelihoods of the most vulnerable and gradually reduce the need for humanitarian assistance.

The Urban Social Assistance and Resilience Building programme assisted 48,304 people through cash-based transfers to meet their immediate food needs, while 12,845 households who were initially receiving CBT were transitioned to resilience-building activities to enable them to effectively respond and adapt to shocks and stressors.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, WFP assisted 2,773 pregnant women in maternity waiting homes (MWH). WFP provided the pregnant women with a daily ration of cereal, pulses, fortified oil, and Super Cereal during their two weeks stay at the clinics prior to childbirth. WFP will undertake a study to identify how best to ensure sustainable provision of meals and other nutrition services in the Government’s programmes in support of expecting mothers.

WFP continues to assist close to 12,800 refugees at the Tongogara refugee camp through cash transfers. 210 households in the camp are currently piloting hydroponic crops at five green houses, with the aim of diversifying their diets and livelihood activities.