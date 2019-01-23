WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

530 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.8m cash-based transfers made

US$35.9m six months (February–July 2019) net funding requirements, representing 67% of total 262,530 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• The 2018/19 Lean Season Assistance cycle, scaled-up to an additional district in December (through a new contribution from DFID), bringing the number of districts assisted in December to 12 and reaching 243,727 people through both in-kind assistance and cash-based transfers. Cash-based transfers are currently being done through the distribution of physical cash (Cash- in-Transit or CIT) to maintain the value of the humanitarian assistance being provided.

From January 2019, WFP plans to scale up this response to reach a total of 24 districts with contributions from USAID and DFID.

• Guided by findings of an Urban Assessment carried out by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) in 2018, in partnership with DanChurchAid, WFP plans to assist 6,000 households from January to April 2019 in Epworth as a pilot periurban support programme to supplement the ongoing efforts of the most vulnerable people to cope with the direct impacts of the 2018/2019 the direct impacts of the lean season, as well as the livelihood challenges faced.

• WFP in partnership with FAO and AGRITEX is assisting smallholder farmers to produce drought-tolerant small grains (in the 2018/19 agricultural season) into 10 wards in Chiredzi and Mwenezi districts, as part of the expansion of the small grains project and for receipt of input packages, while UMP and Mt Darwin will be assisted with market-related trainings as they received input support in 2017. WFP is supporting over 17,000 smallholder farmers through input support and local procurement of small grains.

• Under the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative, which is part of efforts to help farmers offset the effects of climate-related disasters such as drought and to create successful, long-term futures. WFP is working with Old Mutual as part of the insurance-based Risk Transfer component of the R4 to ensure that farmers have guaranteed pay-outs through ECOCASH FCA in the event of a failed harvest.