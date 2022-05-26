WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

38 mt of food assistance distributed USD 0.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 52.2 m next six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements

65,286 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

In April, the Urban Social Assistance and Resilience Building programme provided cash-based transfers to 48,760 people to meet their immediate food needs. Cash support to this vulnerable population is however facing funding constraints which will result in a further scale-down of activities starting in July 2022. Urban resilience activities are currently ongoing in 23 domains.

In its last month of implementation, WFP assisted 3,238 pregnant women in maternity waiting homes (MWH), through a partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Pregnant women were supported with a daily ration of cereal, pulses, fortified oil, and Super Cereal during their two weeks stay at the clinics prior to childbirth.

WFP started piloting the use of a remittance-based company in the provision of cash-based transfers at the Tongogara Refugee Camp. 13,288 refugees were supported. Long-term refugees received cash transfers, while those newly arrived received in-kind food and children below 2 years, chronically ill people, and pregnant and lactating women were provided with supplementary rations to enhance their nutrition.

Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities, which were scheduled to start in May, will commence in June due to delayed availability of funding. Activities will reach five districts instead of the planned 12 districts, as a result of limited resources.