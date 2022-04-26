WFP Zimbabwe 2021 Annual Country Report Highlights

FULL REPORT

The year marked the downscaling of WFP’s humanitarian response following cyclone Idai and several years of drought, as the country recorded its highest cereal harvest in 20 years.

WFP strengthened the links between humanitarian and resilience activities, launching an urban resilience component and scaling up efforts in rural areas to build communities’ capacity to withstand shocks.

To manage climate-related risks, WFP combined risk reduction through asset creation, risk transfer through the promotion of microinsurance products, risk reserves through livelihoods diversification and prudent risk taking through saving and lending schemes.