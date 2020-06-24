Visit to Zimbabwe – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association (A/HRC/44/50/Add.2)

Human Rights Council

Forty-fourth session

15 June–3 July 2020

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, conducted an official visit to Zimbabwe from 17 to 27 September 2019 to assess the situation of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association in the country, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions 15/21 and 41/12.

Following two introductory sections, in sections III and IV the Special Rapporteur refers to a number of good practices and challenges in law and in practice regarding the exercise of the rights under his mandate.

Finally, in section V, the Special Rapporteur offers his conclusions and recommendations.

I. Introduction