The United Nations Common Country Analysis Zimbabwe 2021

This Common Country Analysis (CCA) is an integral component of the United Nations development planning process in Zimbabwe.

It offers important insights to guide the formulation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2026.

The CCA provides a situational analysis focusing on legal, institutional, policy and financial landscape, as well as relevant regional, sub-regional and cross-border dynamics in delivering progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In doing so, the CCA examines underlying structural and root causes of inequalities and vulnerabilities. It identifies groups lagging or at the risk of being left behind in development progress.

The CCA is anchored on the 5Ps - People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnerships - of the 2030 Agenda to analyze in an integrated manner, some of the common underlying and root causes of identified key development challenges.