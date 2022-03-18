UNICEF Zimbabwe Multihazard Situation Report 1 January – 28 February 2022

Highlights

A total of 189 children were admitted for treatment against an annual target of 12,685 children.

At least 165,785 children and women were reached with primary health care services in UNICEF supported facilities between the period January and March 2022 against a target 3 million for the year.

A total of 2,060 households received WASH hygiene kits, comprising of 20L buckets, jerrycans, 1kg bars of all-purpose soap, household water treatment chemicals and IEC materials.

UNICEF distributed catch up materials to all the 72 districts in the country benefitting, 4,558,714 learners (boys:2,275,023, girls: 2,283,691).

In February, 16,810 households received emergency social cash transfers in Binga, Chitungwiza, Highfields, Gutu and Lupane.