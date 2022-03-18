Zimbabwe

UNICEF Zimbabwe Multihazard Situation Report 1 January – 28 February 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • A total of 189 children were admitted for treatment against an annual target of 12,685 children.

  • At least 165,785 children and women were reached with primary health care services in UNICEF supported facilities between the period January and March 2022 against a target 3 million for the year.

  • A total of 2,060 households received WASH hygiene kits, comprising of 20L buckets, jerrycans, 1kg bars of all-purpose soap, household water treatment chemicals and IEC materials.

  • UNICEF distributed catch up materials to all the 72 districts in the country benefitting, 4,558,714 learners (boys:2,275,023, girls: 2,283,691).

  • In February, 16,810 households received emergency social cash transfers in Binga, Chitungwiza, Highfields, Gutu and Lupane.

  • Between January and February 2022, 15,298 children aged 0 – 14 years, and 12,788 pregnant and lactating women continued receiving HIV treatment in UNICEF supported districts.

Related Content