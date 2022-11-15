UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, 31 October 2022

Highlights

• A total of 2,566 children were treated for wasting, bringing the total from January to September 2022 to 16,058 (9,020 girls and 7,038 boys) surpassing the annual target of 12,685.

• A total of 2,527,533 people (1,929,647 females and 597,886 males) accessed essential primary health care against the original target of 1.4 million.

• Between January and October, 278,114 (145,662 females, 131,641, 811 PLWD) out of an annual target of 460,000 were provided with safe, basic water supply services.

• Between January and October 2022, 79,778 people (51% female) had access to a safe and accessible channel to report sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers • A total of 38,292 (57% female) out of an annual target of 45,000 were reached with community based mental health and psychosocial support.

• A total of 18,249 households received emergency social cash transfers in Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Lupane and Mufakose districts.

Situation in Numbers

1,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (HAC 2022)

2,600,000 people in need (HAC 2022)

1,600,000 People to be reached (HAC 2022)

1,000,000 Children to be reached (HAC 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for US$ 14.5 million to meet the increased humanitarian needs in 2022 due to the multiple hazards of drought, Tropical Storm Ana, flash floods, COVID-19, diarrheal disease and measles outbreaks, polio and the economic crisis. The funding ask will enable UNICEF to provide critical humanitarian assistance to 1.6 million people including 1 million children in the affected areas. As of 30 June 2022, UNICEF Zimbabwe Country Office had received a total of about US$ 19.8 million (58 per cent of the revised total 2022 funding requirement) from various donors that include ECHO, Japan, USAID BHA, USAID (CDC), FCDO, SIDA, CERF and UNICEF Global Thematic.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Zimbabwe continues to respond to the on-going Measles outbreak, Polio, COVID-19 and food insecurity. A total of 7,394 suspected measles cases, 355 laboratory confirmed cases and 744 suspected deaths had been reported as of 18 September. All districts are responding using the facility-based outreach and static sites to reach the 95 per cent target. Social and behaviour change (SBC) activities are being supported through partners (both community and school-based SBC). UNICEF in coordination with WHO supported Round 1 of the Polio Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIA) from 27 to 30 October reaching a total of 2,292,055 children below the age of 5 years against a target of 2,587,173 (88.6% coverage). A total of 16,058 children (9,020 girls and 7,038 boys) were treated for wasting surpassing an annual target of 12,685. In WASH, UNICEF provided 47,275 people (24,969 Females; 22,192; 114 PLWD) with a sufficient quantity of safe water for drinking and domestic needs in Harare and Gweru cities bringing the cumulative total to 278,114 (145,662 females, 131,641, 811 PLWD) out of the target of 460,000. As of 30 October, 57,484 (69% female) women, girls and boys out of the target of 70,000 were supported to access gender-based violence, prevention, detection and responses interventions; while 18,249 households accessed emergency social cash transfers in the districts of Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Lupane and Mufakose.