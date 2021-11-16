UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: 31 October 2021

Highlights

• 7,016 children (3,947 girls and 3,069 boys), constituting 32% of the target, were admitted to community and facility-based programmes for the treatment of severe wasting from January to October 2021.

• Between January and October 2021, a total of 1,733,598 women and children (1,324,645 females; 408,953 males) were reached with primary health care services against an annual target of 2.7 million.

• A total of 736,225 people (382,837 females; 353,388 males; including 5,322 people with disabilities) were reached with safe water, surpassing the annual target of 610,057.

• UNICEF reached a total 19,644 (12,404 females and 7,240 males) survivors of GBV with post GBV services against the annual target of 18,500.

• 9,725 households (comprising over 41,152 people including 18,632 children) against an operational target of 8,250 households benefitted from emergency cash transfers in Highfields, Gutu and Mufakose districts

Situation in Numbers as of October 31, 2021

• 132,977 cumulative COVID-19 cases

• 127,700 total recoveries

• 4.678 deaths

• 653,710 PCR tests conducted

• 599 active cases

Source: Zimbabwe COVID-19 Daily Sitrep 31/10/2021, Ministry of Health and Child Care

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for US$ 47.2 million to meet the humanitarian needs in the country in 2021 as a result of the multiple hazards of residual impacts of Cyclone Idai and floods, COVID-19 and diarrheal disease outbreaks, and the economic crisis. As of 30 August 2021, funds totalling US$ 18,004,250 (28 per cent of the total 2021 funding requirement) had been received from various donors that include China, ECHO, Germany, Japan, US Fund for UNICEF, CDC, USA (OFDA), FCDO, SIDA, Denmark, Danish Committee for UNICEF and UNICEF Global Thematic Humanitarian. Other donors, including, the HDF group (FCDO, Irish Aid, EU, SIDA, GAVI) have approved reprogramming of the development funds amounting to over US$ 18.4 million to support the COVID-19 response as well as EDF and GPE.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Zimbabwe is still grappling with the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic which has had significant social, economic and health implications on the affected population. In the short term, the economic outlook is hinged on public health and the evolution of the COVID-19 vaccination process. Although government extended the Level 2 lockdown, the associated measures have significantly been eased, including opening of contact-intensive sectors, resumption of intercity travel and opening of other non-essential services. However, as observed at the end of 2020, the upcoming festive season poses a risk of increased infections, particularly considering that most places of social gatherings, including bars and restaurants have been allowed to open. Government has indicated that only vaccinated people will access restaurants and bars.

As of 31 October 2021, Zimbabwe had recorded 132,977 COVID-19 cases. The epidemiological trend is showing a general reduction in the rates of infections from August 2021. A total of 4,678 deaths had been recorded by 31 August, which is a slight increase from the 4,419 reported in August 2021. Harare continues to have the highest incidence per capita at 1,299 a slight increase from the 1,274 cases per 100,000 reported in August, followed by Matabeleland South with 1,346 cases up from 1,221 cases per 100,000 recorded in August, and Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North provinces, both at 1,091 cases per 100,000. The Government of Zimbabwe re-opened schools on 30 August beginning with examination classes with the rest of the classes reopening on 8 September 2021. In October, schools experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections with 2,882 school children (1,127 males; 755 females) & 204 teachers (78 males and 126 females) having tested positive cumulatively. More than 50% of the new cases were driven by 2.56% of the schools in the country. There was 1 death, 1,043 recoveries and 2,042 active cases. Below is the table showing number of COVID-19 infections in schools per province.