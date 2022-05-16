UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: March-April 2022

Highlights

A total of 2,563 children (1,437 Girls and 1,126 boys) were admitted for treatment of wasting against an annual target of 12,685 children

At least 696,227 people (518,076 females; 178,151 males) were reached with primary health care services at UNICEF supported facilities between the period January and March 2022 against an annual target of 3 million

44,258 people (21,532 males; 22,726 females) out of an annual target of 1,250,000 were provided with safe, basic water supply services

Between March and April 24,637 users have registered on the Learning Passport platform, bringing the cumulative total number of registered users to 105,375 against an annual target of 367,525.

In March, 23,009 households received emergency social cash transfers in Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Highfields, Gutu, Lupane and Mufakose.

A total of 10,609 children (59% female) out of an annual target of 100,000 were reached with gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention and responses interventions

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Between March and April, UNICEF continued to lead sectoral coordination in UNCEF- led sectors. The deteriorating economic situation, against a backdrop of increasing inflation and prices of food and basic commodities is impacting on food availability and nutrition outcomes as noted by the operational research conducted by Zvitambo and Paedriatic Association of Zimbabwe which indicated that one in six of children discharged from the Nutrition Treatment Programme relapse and have to be re-admitted for treatment mainly because they are discharged into the same socio-economic conditions they came from before admission. Following confirmation of an outbreak of Wild Polio Virus in Malawi, in February 2022, Zimbabwe has been identified as one of the countries that needs to participate in a regional response to prevent further spread of the polio virus. UNICEF continues to promote alternative learning platforms such as the learning passport which has reached 105,375 registered users to date. The ongoing emergency social cash transfer which has reached 23,009 households is contributing towards increasing the purchasing power of vulnerable households and access to basic services thus cushioning them against the debilitating impact of the current economic crisis. Community engagement activities aimed at increasing knowledge and awareness on the COVID 19 vaccination blitz campaign has reached 3,334,268 (against an annual target of 4.5 million people.