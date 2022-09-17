UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report, Mid-Year 2022

Mid-Year Situation Report # 4 July 1 – August 31, 2022

Highlights

A total of 8,623 children (4,854 girls and 3,769 boys) were admitted for treatment of wasting between January and June against an annual target of 12,685 children.

A total of 1,660,504 people (1,254,302 females; 406,202 males) were reached with primary health care services at UNICEF supported facilities between the period January and August 2022 against an annual target of 3 million.

Between January and August, 230,839 people (109,449 males;120,693 females; 697 PLWD) out of an annual target of 1,250,000 were provided with safe, basic water supply services.

Between January and August 2022, 107,357 users have registered on the Learning Passport platform against an annual target of 367,525.

A total of 17,858 households received emergency social cash transfers in Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Lupane and Mufakose.

A total of 21,826 (61 per cent female) out of an annual target of 70,000 were reached with community based mental health and psychosocial support.

Situation in Numbers

2,200,000

children in need of humanitarian assistance

(HAC 2022)

4,300,000

people in need

(HAC 2022)

3,000,000

People to be reached

(HAC 2022)

1,100,000

Children to be reached

(HAC 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for US$ 44.1 million to meet the increased humanitarian needs in the country in 2022 because of the multiple hazards of drought, Tropical Storm Ana, flash floods, COVID-19, diarrheal disease outbreaks, and the economic crisis impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 among other factors. The funding ask will enable UNICEF to provide critical humanitarian assistance to 3 million people including 1.1 million children in the affected areas. As of 30 June 2022, UNICEF Zimbabwe Country Office had received a total of US$ 10.6 million (19 per cent of the total 2022 funding requirement) from various donors that include ECHO, Japan, USAID BHA, USAID (CDC), FCDO, SIDA, and UNICEF Global Thematic.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Zimbabwe is currently responding to a Measles outbreak, food insecurity, as well as the ongoing COVID-19. Measles cases had increased to 4495 cases and more than 483 deaths due to measles had been reported by 31 August. The age group with most complications is the 6-59 months, while the most affected age group is the 5-14 years with challenges of spread during school openings. The outbreak continues to grow progressively with more than 35 districts with IgM positive cases. Between January and July 2022, 201,963 (100,050 girls; 101,913 boys) received the first dose of Measles Rubella 1 against a cumulative annual target of 504,900 (40.0per cent). A total of 8449 (4,752 girls and 3,697 boys) children against a national target of 12,685 children aged 6 to 59 months were admitted for treatment of wasting nationally with a 73.9 per cent cure rate (70 per cent for girls and 78 per cent for boys). In WASH, 60,258 people (28,768 males; 31,169 females; 321 PLWD) were provided with enough safe water for drinking and domestic needs during the reporting period, cumulatively reaching a total of 230,839 people (109,449 males;120,693 females; 697 PLWD). In Education, a total of 426,626 learners (219,524 females 7 207,302 males) benefitted from 150,000 copies of the printed learning modules in Maths, English and Science. As of 31 August, 57,425 (69 per cent female) women, girls and boys out of the target of 100,000 had been supported to access gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention, or responses interventions; while 18,486 households in the districts of Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Lupane and Mufakose had accessed emergency social cash transfers.