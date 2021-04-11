Zimbabwe

UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report : February - March 2021

Highlights

  • 1,420 children (770 girls and 650 boys) were admitted to communitybased programmes for the treatment of severe wasting in January and March 2021.

  • At least 321,652 children and women were reached with primary health care services in UNICEF supported facilities between the period January and March 2021 against a target of 2.7 million for the year.

  • A total of 288,108 people (138,292 males, 149,816 females) out of an annual target of 610,057 people were reached with safe water

  • A total of 304 radio lessons were broadcast reaching approximately 350,000 learners

  • 20,955 children and caregivers (11,382 females, 7,940 males and 1,583 people living with disabilities) were reached with mental health and psychosocial support interventions

  • In February, 7,723 vulnerable households received emergency social cash transfers in Highfields and Gutu

