UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report : February - March 2021

Highlights

1,420 children (770 girls and 650 boys) were admitted to communitybased programmes for the treatment of severe wasting in January and March 2021.

At least 321,652 children and women were reached with primary health care services in UNICEF supported facilities between the period January and March 2021 against a target of 2.7 million for the year.

A total of 288,108 people (138,292 males, 149,816 females) out of an annual target of 610,057 people were reached with safe water

A total of 304 radio lessons were broadcast reaching approximately 350,000 learners

20,955 children and caregivers (11,382 females, 7,940 males and 1,583 people living with disabilities) were reached with mental health and psychosocial support interventions