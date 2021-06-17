UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report : 1 April - 31 May 2021

Highlights

3,641 children (2,003 girls and 1,638 boys), constituting 16% of the target, were admitted to community-based programmes for the treatment of severe wasting from January to May 2021.

770,421 children (584,656 girls and 185,765 boys) reached with primary health care services against an annual target of 2.7 million.

A total of 438,586 people (232,851 females, 202,410 males, including 3,325 PLWDs) out of an annual target of 610,057 were reached with safe water.

A total of 1,154,956 learners were reached with 480 Primary and Secondary Radio lessons, and twenty-five (25) television lessons supported by UNICEF.