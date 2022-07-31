UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Mid-Year Situation Report No. 3: January 1 - June 30, 2022

Highlights

· A total of 7,202 children (4,034 girls and 3,168 boys) were admitted for treatment of wasting between January and June against an annual target of 12,685 children.

· A total of 1,660,504 people (1,254,302 females; 406,202 males) were reached with primary health care services at UNICEF supported facilities between January and June 2022 against an annual target of 3 million.

· 110,323 people (51,921 males; 58,367 females; 35 PLWD) out of an annual target of 1,250,000 were provided with safe, basic water supply services.

· Between January and June 2022, 106,446 users have registered on the Learning Passport platform against an annual target of 367,525.

· In May 2022, 25,744 households were enrolled into the Emergency Social Case Transfer Programme and 22,948 received emergency social cash transfers in Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Highfields, Gutu, Lupane and Mufakose.

· A total of 17,688 children (10,259 girls) out of an annual target of 70,000 were reached with community based mental health and psychosocial support.