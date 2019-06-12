UNICEF Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Situation Report #7 (31 May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF and partners reached 7,799 children and adolescents affected by floods with child protection services.

Access to safe drinking water was provided to 122,903 people (of 180,000 targeted) with UNICEF support.

A total of 61,162 children were vaccinated against measles during the catch-up campaign which was held in May 2019.

Teaching and learning materials supplied by UNICEF reached 40,088 learners.

With UNICEF support, 12,678 children and adolescents living with HIV/AIDS have been traced to ensure they have continued access to treatment.

UNICEF has requested US$10.9 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of children and women affected by the floods. Of this amount, 38 per cent is funded.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

270,000 People affected by Cyclone Idai/Floods

129,600 Children affected by Cyclone Idai/Floods

339 Deaths reported (= DCP-April 2019)

349 People missing (= DCP-April 2019)

UNICEF HAC Appeal: US$18.4 million US$10.9 million is for the cyclone response*

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

An estimated 270,000 people, including 129,600 children, affected by flooding still remain in need of critical, lifesaving support to enable them to recover from the impact of the floods caused by Cyclone Idai in all affected districts. The IOM supported Displacement Tracking Mechanism (DTM) assessment at the village level highlighted that almost 51,000 people have been displaced due to the flooding. Of the displaced persons, 97.5 per cent are living in host communities and 2.5 per cent are residing in camp sites and collective centres. The risk of water-borne and vector borne diseases remains high in the most flood affected districts.

Malaria cases are on the increase and above the normal threshold in Chimanimani districts in the following wards: Chikukwa (13), Muchadziya (120), Mutsvangwa (131) and Nyahode (18), see the graph below.

Muchadziya and Mutsvangwa clinics are located on border with Mozambique and it’s believed majority of the cases are imported. While health facilities have enough antimalarial drugs and rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits for management of both complicated and uncomplicated malaria - including supplies for village health workers (VHWs) – the situation requires close monitoring. Plans are underway by the district to conduct winter larviciding in the week starting 9 June 2019. There is need to increase community monitoring capacities to prevent and respond to protection risks mainly for children under temporary care arrangement and other children exposed to violence, abuse and exploitation including PSEA. Field assessment missions conducted by UNICEF child protection teams and information from partners have also reported the presence of separated and unaccompanied children from Chimanimani to other district such as Buhera and Mutare, where they face additional risks and appropriate interventions need to be implemented.

However, the statistics of the separated and unaccompanied cases are still being collated and validated in both districts.