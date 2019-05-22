UNICEF Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Situation Report #6 (17 May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNICEF and partners reached 7,443 children and adolescents affected by floods with child protection services.

• Since the onset of the cyclone a total of 172,907 out of a target of 216,000 people have been reached with critical WASH-related, HIV,

Nutrition, Education and Child protection information.

• UNICEF and Partners provided safe water to 90,853 people.

• UNICEF Distributed education supplies to 58 schools in Chimanimani and Chipinge before the start of the second term.

• With UNICEF support, 1,796 children and adolescents living with HIV/AIDS, have been traced to ensure they have continued access to treatment.

• UNICEF has requested US$10.9 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of children and women affected by the floods, of this 30 per cent has been funded.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The risk of diarrhoea diseases remain high in the districts affected by the cyclone due to the interruption in the water and hygiene infrastructure, weekly epidemiological reports (2nd week of May 2019) for Chimanimani district shows that there are more diarrhoea cases being reported from health facilities in 2019 than the previous 2 years.

UNICEF and WHO continue to support the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in enhancing their capacity for disease surveillance interventions The cyclone Idai disaster is expected to exacerbate the current drought emergency already affecting 136,000 children under 5 (27,000 expected SAM cases for 2019) in Zimbabwe. The risk of disease outbreak (cholera, malaria, diarrhea etc), inadequate infant and young child feeding practices, and inadequate hygiene and sanitation, destroyed livelihood, destruction of infrastructure and of the macroeconomic context is expected to further worsen the nutrition status of the Idai most affected districts. Currently there is an on-going Zimbabwe vulnerability assessment (ZIMVAC) which is expected to inform the current drought risk across the country including the Cyclone Idai affected districts and the assessment report is expected by end of May 2019.

Despite interruption of learning during the first term where most of the infrastructures were damaged, all schools managed to open for the second term in the 2 most flood affected districts of Chipinge and Chimanimani. UNICEF WASH and Education teams have supported the schools with WASH facilities and teaching and learning materials.

Some of the schools have been provided with temporary WASH facilities especially the latrine as constructions of permanent ones are underway. School tents have been provided in some schools as temporary learning spaces.

There is need for the upgrade of the temporary structures to more permanent ones within the new future to ensure continued improvement learning environment for the children.