UNICEF Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Situation Report #5 (3 May 2019)

UNICEF supported the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign in the flood affected districts. The campaign reached 482,373 people (101.8% of target).

UNICEF and partners reached 6,374 flood affected children and adolescents with child protection services.

With UNICEF support, 5,254 children and adolescents living with HIV/AIDS, have been traced to ensure they have continued access to treatment.

UNICEF provided safe water to over 70,089 people and key health and hygiene messages to 45,332 people.

UNICEF conducted a preliminary disability related assessment in Chimanimani, the findings revealed a high number of disability related cases associated with the cyclone. UNICEF is advocating for a disability inclusive response among all actors, and is developing a partnership agreement to help address the needs of children with special needs.

UNICEF has requested US$10.9 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of children and women affected by the floods: 50 per cent remains unfunded.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

270,000 People affected by Cyclone Idai/Floods

129,600 Children affected by Cyclone Idai/Floods

344 Deaths reported (Source: DCP-April 2019)

257 People missing (Source: DCP-April 2019)

UNICEF HAC Appeal US$18.4 million of which US$10.9 million is for the cyclone response

Situation Overview and Needs

An estimated 270,000 people, including 129,600 children, affected by flooding remain in need of critical, lifesaving support to enable them to recover from the impact of the floods caused by Cyclone Idai in all affected districts. The risk of diarrhoea diseases remains high in the districts affected by the cyclone due to the interruption in the water and hygiene infrastructure. An analysis from DHIS2 data, showed a consistent increase in diarrhoea cases in 8 health facilities in Chimanimani from week 11 to Week 17, UNICEF WASH and Health sectors have increased surveillance and hygiene promotion interventions in at-risk communities. UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and local NGO, Africaid, have located 5,254 of the 7,200 children and adolescents on HIV treatment in the affected areas. The ongoing assessment of children and adolescents living with HIV includes verifying whether they have their medicines and medical records and can access health facilities. The humanitarian response to cyclone-affected districts in the eastern part of the country is increasing as all wards are now accessible by road, although some only by 4X4 vehicles. There is an ongoing dialogue on permanent relocation of some of the most flood affected communities, however, the relocation plan has not yet been finalized and shared with development partners.