UNHCR Zimbabwe Fact Sheet, September 2020
UNHCR is constructing canals and opening a 25-ha irrigation scheme for agricultural purposes. Total land available will be 51ha to support self reliance through farming.
UNHCR has been supporting COVID-19 prevention and response in Zimbabwe, including health service strengthening and remote education support.
UNHCR is rolling out 132 public solar lights to make Tongogara refugee camp a safer place at night and to reduce the risk of SGBV