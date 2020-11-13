UNHCR Zimbabwe Fact Sheet, September 2020

UNHCR is constructing canals and opening a 25-ha irrigation scheme for agricultural purposes. Total land available will be 51ha to support self reliance through farming.

UNHCR has been supporting COVID-19 prevention and response in Zimbabwe, including health service strengthening and remote education support.

UNHCR is rolling out 132 public solar lights to make Tongogara refugee camp a safer place at night and to reduce the risk of SGBV