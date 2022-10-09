UN strongly condemns the death of 15-year-old Nokutenda Hwaramba during childbirth

Harare, 07 October 2022 - The United Nations in Zimbabwe strongly condemns the untimely death of Nokutenda Hwaramba, a 15-year-old minor, who reportedly died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine.

All forms of violence and early forced marriages contravene the Convention on the Rights of the Child to which Zimbabwe is a signatory. The United Nations in Zimbabwe urges the authorities to conduct investigations into this matter and to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

Under the Zimbabwe Spotlight Initiative[1] Country programme, a High-Level Political Compact (HLPC) to end violence against women and girls and harmful practices including child marriages was signed by the Government. Subsequently, the country enacted a Child Marriage Act which prohibits marriage of children under 18 years and the Constitutional Court ruled this year that the legal age of sexual consent be raised from 16 to 18 years in May 2022. The UN calls for enforcement of national laws and policies to ensure full protection of young girls from all forms of sexual violence and harmful practices.

Media Contact:

Sirak Gebrehiwot | Communications Specialist | UN Resident Coordinator’s Office – Zimbabwe | Email: sirak.gebrehiwot@one.un.org | Mobile: +263-772 198 036

[1] The Spotlight Initiative is a global initiative of the United Nations which has received generous support from the European Union. Its aim is to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.