22 Jan 2019

UN remains open, fully operational in Zimbabwe

Report
from UN Country Team in Zimbabwe
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original

21 January 2019, Harare – The United Nations System in Zimbabwe, comprising Agencies, Funds and Programmes, remains open and fully operational. The UN entities continue to implement various development and humanitarian activities in support of national development priorities and strengthening of national capacities to achieve socio-economic stability and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The United Nations notes with concern the prevailing socio-economic challenges faced by ordinary Zimbabweans and the dire food security outlook prompted by the El Niño weather phenomenon. The United Nations Team continues to monitor the situation in the country closely and remains fully engaged with Government and other partners to find lasting and peaceful solutions.

The United Nations strongly believes that the current challenges in the country can only be resolved through peaceful and inclusive consultative processes. In line with Zimbabwe’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, upholding rule of law and ensuring the protection of human rights of all Zimbabweans at all times is critical for accelerated economic recovery, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The United Nations remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Zimbabwe in their quest to implement the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, and the advancement of sustainable, rights-based and inclusive economic growth and development for all, particularly the most vulnerable including children, women and youth.

For further information please contact:

Sirak Gebrehiwot, UN Communications Specialist: sirak.gebrehiwot@one.un.org or +263 772 198 036

