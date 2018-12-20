UN allocates US3.1m for peace building in Zimbabwe

20 December 2018, Harare – the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck J M Sibanda and the UN Resident Coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli signed a USD 3.15 million agreement allocated by the UN Secretary-General to kick-start Peace Building Fund for Zimbabwe.

The Fund is part of the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres’ initiatives of Peace and Democracy Facility – a mechanism for strengthening coordination and providing a dedicated space to interface between various national stakeholders on peace, reconciliation and governance reforms.

At the signing ceremony held today at the Munhumutapa Government Building in Harare, Dr Sibanda said, “This catalytic support from the UN Peace Building Fund will facilitate the establishment of national platform for inclusive dialogue that would enable the Government, citizens and development partners to work collectively in support of sustainable peace, conflict prevention, inclusive economic growth and development.”

Signing the agreement, UN Resident Coordinator Mr Parajuli said, “I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the United Nations commitment to support the Government to implement the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, to advance constitutionalism, peace, respect for the rule of law, gender equality and protection of human rights, which are all crucial enablers for inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

The Peace Building Fund was also signed by UNICEF Representative, Dr. Mohamed Ag Ayoya; UNDP Deputy Country Director and Officer in Charge, Ms Debab Asrat-Ynessu; UN Women Deputy Representative, Ms. Caroline Nyamayemombe.

The Peace Building Fund will mainly:

• Promote meaningful engagement of women and youth in national peace and reconciliation dialogue;

• Improve dispute resolution services and social protection systems design in marginalized and at-risk communities; and

• Advance national healing and reconciliation efforts through implementation of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission’s five-year strategic plan.

The signing of the Peace Building Fund follows on the launch of the global report, “Pathways for Peace”, in Zimbabwe in October 2018 by Honourable Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

The global report underlined that income growth and poverty alleviation are not enough without building and sustaining durable peace, addressing inequalities and exclusion, and ensuring national development plans are risk-informed for prevention of crises.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior Government officials, UN representatives, Non-Governmental Organisations, the Media and other national and international stakeholder.

