A System to Anticipate and Address the Impacts of Drought in Zimbabwe

The objective of the document is to provide an overview of existing partnerships in Zimbabwe to anticipate and address the impacts of drought. It also presents a summary of WFP’s capacity strengthening of the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and of WFP’s collaboration with district anticipatory action Technical Working Groups (TWGs) in the development of anticipatory action plans and implementation of anticipatory actions. It also explains the activation in Mudzi and what is needed looking forward.

In Zimbabwe, WFP supports the development and mainstreaming of an anticipatory action system with the aim of moving towards proactive risk management. It enhances the capacities of stakeholders to anticipate drought events through defined risk thresholds, anticipatory actions and prearranged financing.

WFP collaborates with various government entities including the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the Climate Change Management Department (CCMD) and other key stakeholders on the development of a robust drought anticipatory action system.

In October 2021, a mild to moderate drought in Mudzi district in January and February 2022 was predicted. In November 2021, the AAP for Mudzi district was activated to implement anticipatory actions to avoid negative coping strategies. Practitioners around the world can learn from this example described in this document.