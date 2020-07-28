Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa 2020 [EN/PT]

SADC MEMBER STATES URGED TO STRENGTHEN MECHANISMS TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19, AS 45 MILLION PEOPLE ACROSS THE REGION FACE INCREASING FOOD INSECURITY

A new report, released today by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has revealed that close to 44.8 million people in urban and rural areas across 13 Members States of Southern Africa are food insecure.

The 2020 Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa also reveals that the number of food insecure people, lacking reliable access to sufficient quantity of nutritious food, has increased by almost 10% in 2020, compared with the data provided at the same time last year.

As a result of the findings, SADC is recommending measures to address these challenges and help those impacted by increased food insecurity. These include a combination of short-term measures such as social protection programmes to support those immediately affected, as well as more medium-long term strategies focused around areas including the maintenance of domestic and international supply chains and incentives for the diversification of agricultural production.