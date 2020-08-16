Striving for Resilience: Lessons Learned from Experiences of Drought and Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe

Executive Summary

Achieving positive impact while working in the field of resilience is a challenge faced by practitioners across the globe. While resilience aims to improve the ways in which individuals, households, communities, civil society and institutions within a system have increased their ability to prepare withstand and recover from adversity, shocks and stresses (such as floods, storms, drought, food insecurity and economic instability); we cannot always determine when and where these impacts will occur. Therefore, when natural or manmade hazards do occur in areas where resilience activities take place, it is imperative to follow up with vulnerable communities to improve learning about the experience.

As a result of the El Niño induced drought (beginning in November 2018) and the devastation of Cyclone Idai (March 2019) which affected communities across Zimbabwe, Trócaire undertook a study in August 2019 to gain greater insight on the impact their resilience work in select communities of Matobo and Bikita Districts. The study does not present the full story of what occurred throughout Zimbabwe, but it does highlight some lessons learned along with providing recommendations to improve resilience programming in the future. The lessons learned from this paper are described in greater detail throughout the work, with major findings highlighted below: