Strengthening surveillance, case management, public information to stem COVID-19 surge

outdoor media campaign using art murals promotes positive health behaviors in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces

With generous funding from Africa Development Bank, WHO together with Africa CDC provided on the job support and supervision to Mashonaland West Province (Chegutu District Hospital, Norton Hospital, Sanyati Mission Hospital, Kadoma General Hospital & Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital) Rapid Response Team (RRT).

The support aimed to strengthen the surveillance, case management and coordination between District and Provincial rapid response teams.

Meanwhile, with financial support from the World Bank through ZIRP, WHO handed over a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and IT equipment at Gutu and Silveira Mission Hospitals in Masvingo Province.

The equipment will assist rural facilities and health workers with adequate PPE in the fight against COVID-19.

"There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases within the district and the equipment given to us will help in ensuring that our health workers are protected as they continue to offer all services to the community," said Bikita District Medical Officer Dr Thalia Mungwari.

On related news, through the World Bank funded Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Programme (ZIRP), UNICEF in collaboration with GOAL Zimbabwe has embarked on outdoor media campaign using art murals promoting positive health behaviors in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces.

The outdoor media campaign is targeting nearly 2.5 million people, including 400,000 children and almost 200,000 pregnant and lactating women in the three predominantly rural provinces.

The murals act as collective thought spaces to create dialogue and raise awareness amongst mothers, caregivers, fathers, and communities on promoting health messages including information on promoting maternal neonatal and child health services, promoting male participation in family health and COVID-19 prevention.

At Chako shopping centre, the enthusiasm was easily noticeable. One woman said the mural reminded her of one she had seen earlier on malaria prevention. “Once you see the pictures, you never forget,” she said.

“The colors are bright, you can’t miss it,” said a man buying fuel at an adjacent petrol station. He added, “Protecting the wall and spreading the message at the same time, what a clever way to save lives.”