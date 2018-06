The Zimbabwe Peace project condemns the explosion which rocked a Zanu PF rally at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo on 23 June 2018. Zanu PF has reported that the explosion was targeting the life of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was just leaving the stage. Such acts of political violence have the danger of putting lives of innocent civilians at risk and causing unnecessary suffering to those affected.

