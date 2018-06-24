24 Jun 2018

Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission on the bomb attack in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Report
from African Union
Published on 24 Jun 2018

Addis Ababa, 24 June 2018: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the cowardly bomb attack that took place yesterday at a campaign rally in the city of Bulawayo attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured during this senseless act of violence, which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the importance of the elections scheduled for 30 July 2018. Their successful conduct will mark a major step in the efforts to enhance democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

It should be recalled that, in response to the request made by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during the Chairperson’s visit to Harare in February 2018, the African Union Commission has extended technical assistance to the ZEC. A team of observers will also be deployed to observe the elections.

