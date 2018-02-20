Southern Africa Regional Maize Supply and Market Outlook Update: February 19, 2018

KEY MESSAGES

Regional maize supplies remain high and sufficient to satisfy needs for the remainder of the 2017/18 marketing year (Figure 1 and Annex 1). Estimated maize surpluses are significantly above average in South Africa (Figure 2). In Zimbabwe, a chronically grain deficit country, the 2017/18 marketing year deficit is substantially lower than average.

Recent updates to maize trade policies within the region have been oriented toward facilitating trade, rather than restricting it. Intra-regional trade flows within the region are relatively low due to ample and above-average supplies (carry-over stocks and harvests). Exports beyond the region are supported by favorable marketing conditions (exportable surpluses and competitive price levels). Maize prices in the region have been below average owing to these aboveaverage supplies (Annex 2). Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and atypical market actor behavior in Zimbabwe have negatively affected household purchasing power (Annex 3).

Opening maize stocks for the 2018/19 marketing year are likely to be above average for the region largely due to significant stocks in South Africa. These stocks may offset regional maize deficits likely to result from below-average harvests spurned by persistent drought conditions in southern parts of the region including surplus producing South Africa and Zambia. Net maize supplies for the region in the 2018/19 marketing year may be slightly below or close to average, a scenario that may exert upward pressure on maize prices.