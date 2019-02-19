Southern Africa Regional Maize Supply and Market Outlook Update: February 18, 2019

This report provides a summary of changes to regional maize availability estimates and markets in countries monitored by FEWS NET and WFP in southern Africa. It updates FEWS NET’s Regional Maize Supply and Market Outlook Report published in August 2018. It also draws insights on staple food trade from the FEWS NET/WFP Informal Cross Border Monitoring System. To learn more about typical market conditions in Southern Africa, readers are invited to explore the Southern Africa Regional Maize Market Fundamentals Summary.

Messages clés