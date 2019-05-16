16 May 2019

Southern Africa Monthly Food Price Update - April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.71 MB)

Highlights

In line with seasonal trends, national average maize prices in most countries in the southern Africa region were on an upward trend in February and March, before the beginning of the main harvest season.

Regional maize supply for the 2019/20 marketing season is expected to be tight owing to lower harvests in key producing countries such as South Africa and Zambia. The latter saw maize price spikes in multiple markets in March, and an export ban on maize grain and meal has been in effect since mid-April.

Following poor seasonal performance in some areas and damage to standing crop awaiting harvest by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are likely to have higher import requirements this year. While this is likely to put pressure on the tight regional maize supply, it will be cushioned by subdued international prices as world maize production is forecast to increase in 2019.*

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.