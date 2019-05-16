Southern Africa Monthly Food Price Update - April 2019

Highlights

In line with seasonal trends, national average maize prices in most countries in the southern Africa region were on an upward trend in February and March, before the beginning of the main harvest season.

Regional maize supply for the 2019/20 marketing season is expected to be tight owing to lower harvests in key producing countries such as South Africa and Zambia. The latter saw maize price spikes in multiple markets in March, and an export ban on maize grain and meal has been in effect since mid-April.

Following poor seasonal performance in some areas and damage to standing crop awaiting harvest by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are likely to have higher import requirements this year. While this is likely to put pressure on the tight regional maize supply, it will be cushioned by subdued international prices as world maize production is forecast to increase in 2019.*