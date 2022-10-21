Southern Africa — Monthly Flow Monitoring Registry Report (September 2022)

FMP NETWORK

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). This report is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs from 1 to 30 September 2022.

Inter-regional migration from and within the Southern Africa is categorized along the following corridors. The Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were set-up in several key transit locations along the corridors to track the movements of passengers:

• Zimbabwe (Mutare) – Mozambique (Manica)

• Zimbabwe (Chirundu) – Zambia

• Zimbabwe– Botswana (Plumtree)

• Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge)

• Malawi (Mchinji) - Zambia (Mwami)

• Malawi (Karonga ) – United Republic of Tanzania

• Malawi (Mwanza) – Mozambique (Zobue)

• Malawi (Mulanje) – Mozambique

• Mozambique (Ressano Garcia) – South Africa

• Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kasumbalesa) – Zambia

Over the reporting period a total of 79,546 movements were observed across 49 FMPs in the region. The Zimbabwe– South Africa corridor hosted the largest number of movements with 37,710 (47%) followed by the Malawi (Mwanza)Mozambique (Zobue) corridor with 9,958 (13%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (Kasumbalesa)– Zambia corridor with 8,615 (11%) movements reported.