Southern Africa — Monthly Flow Monitoring Registry Report (May 2021)

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). This report is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs from 1 to 31 May 2021.

Inter-regional migration from and within the Southern Africa is categorized along the following corridors. The Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were set-up in several key transit locations along the corridors to track the movements of passengers:

•Mozambique (Manica) – Zimbabwe (Mutare)

•Zambia – Zimbabwe (Chirundu)

•Zimbabwe – Botswana (Plumtree)

•Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge)

During May 2021, a total of 11,753 movements were observed across 15 FMPs in the region. The Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge) corridor hosted the largest number of individuals (5,901), the majority of whom were Zimbabweans (98%). This was followed by the Zambia – Zimbabwe (Chirundu) corridor with 3,039 movements tracked.