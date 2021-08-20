Southern Africa — Monthly Flow Monitoring Registry Report (July 2021)

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres).

This report is an overview of the data collected in 29 FMPs from 1 to 31 July 2021.​ Inter-regional migration from and within Southern Africa is categorized along the following corridors.

Zimbabwe (Mutare) – Mozambique (Manica)​

Zimbabwe (Chirundu) – Zambia​

Zimbabwe – Botswana (Plumtree)​

Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge)​

Malawi (Mchinji) – Zambia (Mwami)​

Malawi – Tanzania (Karonga)​

Malawi (Mwanza) – Mozambique (Zobue) ​

During July 2021, a total of 20,596 movements were observed across 29 FMPs in the region. ​ ​ The Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge) corridor hosted the largest number of individuals with 7,829 (38%) followed by the Mozambique (Manica) –Zimbabwe (Mutare) corridor with 3,262 movements tracked (16%) and the Malawi – Tanzania (Karonga) corridor with 2,667 movements (13%).