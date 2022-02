Southern Africa — Monthly Flow Monitoring Registry Report (January 2022)

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). This report is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs from 1 to 31 January 2022.

Inter-regional migration from and within the Southern Africa is categorized along the following corridors. The Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were set-up in several key transit locations along the corridors to track the movements of passengers:

Zimbabwe (Mutare) – Mozambique (Manica)

Zimbabwe (Chirundu) – Zambia

Zimbabwe – Botswana (Plumtree)

Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge)

Malawi (Mwanza) – Mozambique (Zobue)

Malawi – Mozambique (Mulanje)

During January 2022, a total of 59,020 movements were observed across 35 FMPs in the region.

The Zimbabwe – South Africa corridor hosted the largest number of movements with 42,301 (72%) followed by the Malawi (Mwanza) – Mozambique (Zobue) corridor with 8,723 (15%) and the Zimbabwe – Zambia corridor with 3,174 movements reported (5%).