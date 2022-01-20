Southern Africa — Monthly Flow Monitoring Registry Report (December 2021)

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout Southern Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). This report is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs from 1 to 31 December 2021.*

Inter-regional migration from and within the Southern Africa is categorized along the following corridors. The Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were set-up in several key transit locations along the corridors to track the movements of passengers:

Zimbabwe (Mutare) – Mozambique (Manica)

Zimbabwe (Chirundu) – Zambia - Zimbabwe – Botswana (Plumtree)

Zimbabwe – South Africa (Beitbridge)

Malawi (Mchinji) – Zambia (Mwami)

Malawi (Karonga) – Tanzania - Malawi (Mwanza) – Mozambique (Zobue)

Malawi – Mozambique (Mulanje)

During December 2021, a total of 116,051 movements were observed across 44 FMPs in the region.

The Zimbabwe – South Africa corridor hosted the largest number of movements with 90,133 (78%) followed by the Malawi (Mwanza) – Mozambique (Zobue) corridor with 12,033 (10%) and the Malawi – Zambia corridor with 4,569 movements reported (4%).