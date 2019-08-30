30 Aug 2019

Southern Africa Humanitarian Snapshot (August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.72 MB)

Parts of Southern Africa have experienced their lowest rainfall since 1981, while others have endured the destruction of cyclones Idai and Kenneth, causing food insecurity, malnutrition and disease to increase in multiple countries. Despite improvements in Madagascar and Malawi, there are now 9.2 million severely food insecure people in the region and this figure is expected to grow to 12 million at the peak of the lean season (October-March). In Zimbabwe, floods, dry spells and economic downturn have driven rapidly rising hunger, with 2.3 million people in rural areas facing severe food insecurity. In Mozambique, drought, two cyclones and violence in the north have left 1.65 million people severely food insecure, while in Zambia, 1.7 million people are severely food insecure following erratic rains, dry spells, water logging, and false and late starts to the 2018/2019 rainy season. In Eswatini and Lesotho, nearly a quarter of the rural population face Crisis or Emergency food insecurity, while in Angola the drought is having severe consequences, particulary for children. Across the region, drought and floods have increased the likelihood of communicable disease outbreaks. In 2019, there have been cholera outbreaks in Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. Measles outbreaks are ongoing in Angola, the Comoros and Madagascar, and there are outbreaks of hepatitis E in Namibia, dengue fever in Mauritius and Tanzania, and vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in Angola. Protection risks, including gender-based violence, have risen due to the multiple shocks impacting already vulnerable communities.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.