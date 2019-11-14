Southern Africa: 12 million people are food insecure
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 13 Nov 2019 — View Original
The lean season has begun in Southern Africa and nearly 12 million people are severely food insecure.
Many people are unable to access clean water, and girls and women are reportedly being forced to resort to negative coping strategies, including early marriage, transactional sex and trafficking.
