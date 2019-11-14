14 Nov 2019

Southern Africa: 12 million people are food insecure

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original
© UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
A family outside their tent in Taratara Camp, in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, 10 July 2019. The family was relocated to the camp following Cyclone Kenneth in April.
© UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe

The lean season has begun in Southern Africa and nearly 12 million people are severely food insecure.

Many people are unable to access clean water, and girls and women are reportedly being forced to resort to negative coping strategies, including early marriage, transactional sex and trafficking.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.